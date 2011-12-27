Work Smart: The Power Of Circles

In the 19th century, artists including Degas, Monet, and Renoir got together periodically to discuss their commissions, their patrons, and their industry. This circle met consistently, and the artists credited these small gatherings with not only making their careers but the rise of the impressionist movement.

There are all sorts of ways to create small groups of advisors in the modern day. But what’s the best way to form a circle and get the most out of it?

The most successful circles are made up of people who have a shared commitment and are willing to keep a set of rules.

Scott is the author of the national best-selling book Making Ideas Happen and CEO of Behance, a company that develops products and services for creative industries. Behance’s products include the Behance Network, the world’s leading platform for creative professionals to showcase their work, and The 99%, a think tank and annual conference focused on leadership and execution in the creative world.

