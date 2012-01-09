advertisement
Watch These Movies Before Starz Pulls The Plug On Netflix

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

At the end of
the month, Netflix subscribers will no longer be able to stream Starz content–one of the largest
providers of movies and TV shows. Netflix puts on a happy face: “We are confident we can take the
money we had earmarked for Starz’s renewal . . . and spend it with other content providers to
maintain or even improve the Netflix experience.” If we could only see CEO Reed Hastings’s Netflix
queue now.

