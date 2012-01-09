Signature Theatre Company Opens Its New Gehry-Designed Digs

Signature Theatre Company opens the doors of its new Frank Gehry-designed home in New York this month. Housing three stages under one roof, the 70,000-square-foot structure also boasts a central hub where the casts, crews, playwrights, and audiences of all productions can interact. Artistic director Jim Houghton highlights the features of the communal space.

No shocker–everyone loves booze! That’s why this

bar and cafe lets company and audience members intermingle. “This part of the

building is an invitation to connect to each other,” Houghton says. “It’s where we can collect and

collide.”

Gehry designed three light boxes

scattered across the lobby to provide an “ethereal” feel, Houghton says. “They float in the sky and

illuminate the room, while bringing it down to scale.”

The open-area bookstore’s plywood cases and

concrete floor were chosen to offer accessibility. “These materials are modest at the core

and familiar to any individual visiting the space,” Houghton says.

A plywood raceway in the ceiling becomes a tension point,

providing both airiness and a feeling of intimacy. “It brings the ceiling down but creates a volume

around it that makes it comfortable,” Houghton says.