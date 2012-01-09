advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Private Spacecrafts Are Your Transportation, Your Scientists, And Your Real Estate Brokers

50 years after John Glenn orbited the Earth, some very different kinds of explorers are leading the way.

Private Spacecrafts Are Your Transportation, Your Scientists, And Your Real Estate Brokers
By Emma Haak1 minute Read

In the absence of NASA’s Space Shuttle Program, private companies are left to fill the black hole of space exploration. Now, 50 years after John Glenn orbited the Earth, some very different kinds of explorers are leading the way.

advertisement
advertisement
illustration by Andrea Manzati

Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson’s space line is prepping its SpaceShipTwo for commercial passengers, and private citizens are lining up to reserve their seats at $200,000 a pop.
Mission: Make space accessible. Says CEO George Whitesides, “We want to enable people all over the world to experience what only about 500 people have seen: Earth from space and the surrounding universe.”

2. Xcor Aerospace

NASA has chosen Xcor’s Lynx rocket to provide suborbital flight services for scientific missions. A flight-test program will launch in 2012.
Mission: Fuel new research. “Society needs citizens to believe we can expand opportunities,” says CEO Jeff Greason. “Space transport can be a moneymaker.”

3. Armadillo Aerospace

A leading developer of reusable rocket-powered launch vehicles, Armadillo focuses on vertical liftoff and landing.
Mission: Find new real estate. “We must expand beyond our birth planet,” says Neil Milburn, VP of program management. “Asteroids or a virus could wipe out life on Earth.”

4. SpaceX

The first privately funded company to launch, orbit, and recover a spacecraft, SpaceX has inked a $1.6 billion deal with NASA to carry out 12 resupply missions to the International Space Station.
Mission: Add ease. “We must create tech that has a positive effect on space access,” says Tom Mueller, VP of propulsion.

advertisement

5. BOEING

The aviation giant (together with NASA) is building a craft to carry astronauts to the International Space Station in 2015.
Mission: Keep the U.S. in the game. “It would be unfortunate to cede leadership to others, then look longingly at their accomplishments,” says space exploration VP John Elbon.

FAST COMPANY ASKED BY EMAIL: maSDaq bIyItlaHchugh, nuq ‘oH Doch wa’DIch Data’bogh? tera’ Hur yIn DaqIHchugh, nuq ‘oH Doch wa’DIch Data’bogh? veH Qav ‘oH’a’ logh?

Reply from Tom Mueller, VP of propulsion, SpaceX: “SpaceX Public Affairs would not allow me to answer this question, as it would be poor form for a SpaceX executive to be quoted in the language of an enemy of the Federation.”

Illustration By Andrea Manzati
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life