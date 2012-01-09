Fast Fixes November 2011

In the November issue, we misstated the annual amount of money the U.S. public-education system spends per student (Now). It is $10,000. In “Risk, Survive, Repeat,” we wrote that ExxonMobil invested $2.2 billion to explore oil fields in the Arctic. It invested $3.2 billion.
In the December 2011/January 2012 issue, we misnamed the creators of the “Born to Rule” ad in “The Case for Girls.” It is Everybody Shout. We regret the errors.
