Prospect Park Axes “All My Children” Web Series

The latest plot twist: Production firm Prospect Park, which we wrote about in our December/January issue (“Whither the Soap Opera?”), recently announced that it is surrendering plans to broadcast two discontinued soap operas as web series. After ABC canceled long-running series All My Children and One Life to Live last year, Prospect Park duo Jeffrey Kwatinetz and Rich Frank licensed the shows and embarked on moving them to the newly hatched Online Network. However, the company tried in vain to find financial backing and technology partners, and ultimately called it quits. The soap-opera resurrection will not be televised after all.