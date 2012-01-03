Work Smart: Overcoming Consensus

How do you make everyone happy in a creative project with multiple constituencies? You can’t. And trying to please everyone will result in a mediocre outcome. Here’s my advice for how to avoid becoming burdened by consensus.

Creative teams need to identify those one or two sacred extremes, the most distinguishing elements of the project that are going to make it extraordinary. And then be willing to say: I’m willing to compromise on pretty much everything, but these are the one or two things that I hold dear and here’s why.

Scott is the author of the national best-selling book Making Ideas Happen and CEO of Behance, a company that develops products and services for creative industries. Behance’s products include the Behance Network, the world’s leading platform for creative professionals to showcase their work, and The 99%, a think tank and annual conference focused on leadership and execution in the creative world.

