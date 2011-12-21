Work Smart: Fighting Your Way To Creative Breakthroughs

When I ask creative teams to tell me about how they push ideas to fruition, one of the things they swear by is fighting.

You have multiple people in the room with a strong vision for what should happen. The tug-of-war of ideas is part of the creative process. The right idea is in the land of the unknown, somewhere between all of those opinions.

When people become apathetic you need to pull them back in and keep the debate raging on. That’s how you get to great solutions.

Scott is the author of the national best-selling book Making Ideas Happen and CEO of Behance, a company that develops products and services for creative industries. Behance’s products include the Behance Network, the world’s leading platform for creative professionals to showcase their work, and The 99%, a think tank and annual conference focused on leadership and execution in the creative world.

