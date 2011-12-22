Hack Your Productivity: A Time-Management Geek’s 10-Minute Solution

I just had the most productive week ever. I am a bit of a time-management geek. I’ve met and interviewed some amazing entrepreneurs, CEOs, and politicians. They all have one thing in common: They achieve more in less time than the rest of us. They each follow their own system, and I’ve tried some version of every one.

But two weeks ago I tried something new. And with the early results in, it’s the clear winner. If you want to rip out of the gates in 2012 on fire, give this method a shot. It will take just 10 minutes a day.

First, let me tell you what it’s not. This is not a visioning method. In other words, this method does not imply that by envisioning an outcome–a new job, a successful fundraising meeting, winning a sale–you will realize the outcome. My first roommate, and first officemate when I joined McKinsey, was the coach of the U.S. National Rugby Team in a prior life. He shared with me that he, and many elite athletes, envision a game in minute detail before they get on the field. But just envisioning victory is not enough. You have to get on the field. This simple process stimulates both–the vision and turf, the dream and the action.

This also is not a checklist. I tried detailed checklists for a while. I brainstormed what I had to do to achieve my outcome, wrote down all the to-dos, scheduled them into my calendar, and then knocked them off one by one: work out, read the newspaper, write my dissertation. While such rigid processes can keep you on track, they also reduce your flexibility to pounce on unexpected opportunities as they appear.

And you simply cannot predict these unexpected opportunities. It reminds me of the joke that perhaps only the economists among us will laugh at. An economics professor and student are walking through campus discussing the “efficient market hypothesis.” They see a $100 bill lying on the floor. The student bends down to pick it up but the professor says, “Don’t bother. If that were a real bill it wouldn’t be there.” Along our paths we will come across unexpected opportunities, things we could never have planned for.

So what we need is both: the vision and the action. Here is my discovery. I put it together after a coaching session, reading a book on goal setting, and having 15 hours on a plane to think it through. It worked for me; perhaps it will work for you.