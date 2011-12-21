Clean Up In Aisle 5: Lessons From Lowe’s And KAYAK’s Consumer Controversy

By now you’ve probably heard that both Lowe’s Home Improvement and KAYAK.com have pulled their ads from The Learning Channel’s All-American Muslim, the reality show about five Muslim families in Dearborn, Mich., that airs Sunday nights. According to TLC, each episode is said to serves up a wholesome portrait of the community that includes “an intimate look at the customs and celebrations, misconceptions and conflicts these families face.”

Bending to pressure from the one-man fundamentalist group known as the Florida Family Association, Lowe’s yanked their spots from the show. Shortly after, KAYAK took the same route, but defended its decision, saying in a blog post that it pulled ads because the show “sucked.”

The backlash was swift, ranging from intelligent discourse to hostile comments. And the conversation continues on social media from Twitter #loweshatesmuslims to Facebook’s “Boycott Lowe’s” fan page to this parody commercial on YouTube.

Fast Company spoke with Lisa Mabe, founder and principal of Hewar Social Communications, which spearheaded the collaboration between Saffron Road and Whole Foods for a campaign featuring Halal foods during Ramadan, about lessons we can take away from the All-American Mulim dust-up.

That initiative came complete with its own controversy, including false reports that Whole Foods cancelled it. Mabe says that in contrast to Lowe’s and Kayak, Whole Foods stepped up quickly to dispel the rumors. “We managed to leverage the false reports to have a wider platform to both correct our message and reach thousands more consumers,” says Mabe.