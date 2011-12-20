Arcade Fire Collaborator Vincent Morisset On Dancing In The Sprawl

Much of Arcade Fire’s fervently devoted fan base would jump at the opportunity to share a dance with the band’s cofounder, Régine Chassagne. Thanks to director Vincent Morisset, though, all they’ll have to do is point and click.

Not content simply being known for producing Grammy award-winning albums and emotionally climactic live shows, Arcade Fire also has a history of making music videos poised on the bleeding edge of interactive storytelling (see: The Wilderness Downtown). True to form, the band’s latest, “Sprawl II,” is a mesmerizing interactive video that uses motion detection to allow users control over the dance movements of its robotic proxies. This video is only the latest example of how the band and frequent collaborator Morisset are pushing the medium forward while going beyond mere novelty.

“I think it’s important that what propels any project with the band are the ideas and the stories we want to tell, and that the videos are not just technology demos,” Morisset says. His concern is evident: The video for “Sprawl II” is available in both an interactive and a regular format, for those without webcams. Both versions are entertaining and affecting.

The non-interactive video starts off with static shots of houses in an anonymous suburban abyss (only natural for a clip from an album titled The Suburbs). Singer Régine Chassagne soon emerges from one such house and guides viewers around the neighborhood, which is populated by creepy faceless entities, some of whom occasionally dance mechanically on an empty field of grass. The joylessness of their windsock-like movement seems designed to stay with viewers much longer than the five-minute run time.

In the interactive version, users can influence the drones in the video, either by clicking on them to affect their dance patterns, or by dancing along via webcam. The motion detection allows the user’s dancing pace to dictate the speed at which the characters jerk and undulate–like 21st century digital marionettes. Any fun to be had in controlling the dancers, though, will likely end up subsumed by the dark tone that Morisset and the band worked to establish.

The director is also responsible for one of the earliest interactive videos: Arcade Fire’s award-winning clip for “Neon Bible”. Morisset was a creative associate of the band before they saw any success, but they didn’t begin a working relationship until the 2004 breakthrough album, Funeral. Since then, Morisset’s creative vision has extended to many different levels of the band’s output, including its website, album artwork, and a tour video documenting their creative process. He is less a contract worker than a peer and collaborator.