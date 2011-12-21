10 Bold Tech Predictions For 2012

“I confess that in 1901, I said to my brother Orville that

man would not fly for fifty years…Ever since, I have distrusted myself and

avoided all predictions.” –-Wilbur Wright, 1908

With none of Wilbur Wright’s humility, here are my predictions

for some significant business developments in 2012.

1.

Social business will

take off in 2012, but companies will struggle to adopt. Management

consultants will champion ‘digital transformation’ initiatives ala Y2K in order

to help companies change business processes and worker behavior. But the real

gains will be made where companies can find ways to adopt social and

collaboration tools without making workers change their daily work habits. This evolutionary approach to social business

adoption will trump ‘rip and replace’ methodologies being promoted by some

social business software vendors…including one that recently went public.

2.

A significant failure in

a popular cloud service will set the cloud movement back. A high-profile outage will scare a lot of

businesses planning to move to the cloud; caution will set in as companies

think twice about exposing their crown IT jewels to the cloud. Small companies

with scant IT resources will throw caution to the wind and will continue to move

to the cloud, because of the huge cost savings they can realize.

3.

Mobile IT will grow

slowly in the enterprise. Mobile IT and mobile apps will continue to

spread in the enterprise, but it will be a top-down adoption. Senior managers who can buy their own mobile

smartphones and tablets will readily adopt mobile applications, but enterprise

adoption will take time as IT needs to gear up to support a more mobile

workforce. The other area of meaningful adoption will continue to be mobile

workers like technicians and salespeople.

4.

Organizations will

increase IT infrastructure investments. Companies sitting on cash stockpiled

during the last few years of workforce and budget reductions will need to spend

to upgrade their aging IT infrastructure. Increased spending will include

investments in tools and applications that let workers work together better

across geographic distances, albeit in a secure manner. Collaboration, social business, and mobile are

all areas of interest.

5.

An iPad tablet

alternative will emerge out of the fragmented Android market. At least one Android tablet will get it right

and will emerge as a reasonable alternative to the iPad, which is today, king

of the hill. But a shakeout will reduce

the number of viable tablets vying for market share. For more on Android vs.

iOS, read on…