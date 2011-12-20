Twitter Makes TextSecure Open Source, AT&T Drops T-Mobile Purchase Bid, Zynga Value Continues To Slide

Twitter’s TextSecure Goes Open Source. In a surprise move, Twitter announced that the code from Whisper Systems’ TextSecure SMS anonymizer is being released to the open source community. Twitter acquired Whisper Systems in October; the firm specializes in encryption software. According to Matt Graves of Twitter, “our plan is to open Whisper Systems’ code over the coming months, starting with TextSecure. This will be an iterative release process, as we make sure the code meets legal requirements and is consumable by the open source community.” —NU
–Updated 2:40 p.m. EST
iPhone Tops Android Revenue 4x. The iPhone is the tycoon of today’s billion-dollar, soon to be trillion-dollar app marketplace. Revenue from iPhone apps outdid the Google Android Marketplace four times over, a study from mobile analytics firm Distimo shows. Meanwhile, iPad apps generated twice as much revenue as those flavored Android. If free apps are the future, Android is making headway–65% of apps for Android are free, making it the most prolific maker of free apps anywhere. —NS
–Updated 9:00 a.m. EST
Personal Messages To Connect Fans And Businesses On Facebook. Facebook has enabled a messaging feature for pages owned by businesses that could change the way customers and corporations communicate. The private message comes as a more personal alternative to the existing email and phone channels. Customers can initiate a message with the company, but not the other way around. Businesses in Asia are seeing the feature activated first, TheNextWeb reports. —NS
–Updated 8:45 a.m. EST
Apple Buys Flash Storage Maker For $500 Million. Apple has purchased Israeli company Anobit for $500 million, the financial paper the Calcalist reports, though the companies have yet to make the deal public. Anobit’s chips are expected to be used in iPads and MacBooks. Apple is also expected to open a research center in Israel. —NS
Netflix Snares BBC Shows For U.K. Launch. Netflix already shows some shows from BBC Worldwide in its North American service, but as it readies for its 2012 U.K. debut, Netflix has pulled off a coup and will also offer classic British shows from the BBC on its British edition. Earlier series of Torchwood, Spooks, and more will be available on launch. The BBC may be considered as one of the more forward-thinking public broadcasters, and already has an extensive and wildly popular digital distribution net of its own. –KE
–Updated 6:15 a.m.
AT&T Drops T-Mobile Buying Bid. AT&T has abandoned plans of buying T-Mobile for $39 billion to form what would have been the largest cellphone service provider in the U.S., the New York Times reports. The Justice Department has sued to block the potentially competition-killing merger, and the FCC had indicated it would also stand in the way. The merger was about secure broad 4G bandwidth, so now the battle for 4G markets will re-awaken. —NS
Zynga Value Continues To Slide. In the second day of public trading following Zynga’s IPO, share prices have dipped 13%. Zynga rustled up an optimistic IPO of $1 billion, but investor skepticism about its dependence on Facebook is a possible reason behind the tepid response, Reuters explains. The value of the company has slipped from $8.9 billion on opening day to $7.8 billion. —NS
Free Wi-Fi In Airports Courtesy Of Skype. Skype is teaming up with 50 U.S. airports to greet the traveling masses with some holiday goodness. Travelers will have access to free Wi-Fi for one hour, for eight days starting on December 21. They can access the gift on a Mac, PC, or iOS device. —NS
–Updated 5:45 a.m. EST
