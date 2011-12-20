Twitter Makes TextSecure Open Source, AT&T Drops T-Mobile Purchase Bid, Zynga Value Continues To Slide

Twitter’s TextSecure Goes Open Source . In a surprise move, Twitter announced that the code from Whisper Systems’ TextSecure SMS anonymizer is being released to the open source community. Twitter acquired Whisper Systems in October; the firm specializes in encryption software. According to Matt Graves of Twitter, “our plan is to open Whisper Systems’ code over the coming months, starting with TextSecure. This will be an iterative release process, as we make sure the code meets legal requirements and is consumable by the open source community.” —NU

–Updated 2:40 p.m. EST

iPhone Tops Android Revenue 4x. The iPhone is the tycoon of today’s billion-dollar, soon to be trillion-dollar app marketplace. Revenue from iPhone apps outdid the Google Android Marketplace four times over, a study from mobile analytics firm Distimo shows. Meanwhile, iPad apps generated twice as much revenue as those flavored Android. If free apps are the future, Android is making headway–65% of apps for Android are free, making it the most prolific maker of free apps anywhere. —NS

–Updated 9:00 a.m. EST

Personal Messages To Connect Fans And Businesses On Facebook. Facebook has enabled a messaging feature for pages owned by businesses that could change the way customers and corporations communicate. The private message comes as a more personal alternative to the existing email and phone channels. Customers can initiate a message with the company, but not the other way around. Businesses in Asia are seeing the feature activated first, TheNextWeb reports. —NS

–Updated 8:45 a.m. EST

Apple Buys Flash Storage Maker For $500 Million. Apple has purchased Israeli company Anobit for $500 million, the financial paper the Calcalist reports, though the companies have yet to make the deal public. Anobit’s chips are expected to be used in iPads and MacBooks. Apple is also expected to open a research center in Israel. —NS