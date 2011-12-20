5 Lessons On Branding Your Business Socially

How can a business of any size stand out and profit in an @anywhere world? It’s all about currency. Brand Social Currency, that is. Vivaldi Partners, an international brand consultancy, just put out its Social Currency 100, which ranks the social branding efforts of companies across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. From cars to confections, luxury goods to toys, the firm compiled a list of campaigns that made their mark on the web, social networks, mobile or location-based platforms, microsites, or even in print, over the past three years.

Vivaldi Partners has been tracking social currency for a while. Fast Company reported on its inaugural study in 2010 that measured the value of brand assets in the shifting marketplace.

Vivaldi Partners’ methodology was developed in conjunction with MIT Sloan statisticians and Lightspeed Research and is made up of six key dimensions: Utility; Affiliation; Identity; Conversation; Advocacy; and Information. Likewise, the Social Currency 100+ ranks based on that “social six” criteria. The research shows that social currency translates to greater loyalty–and a willingness to pay premium prices for their products.

Here are five takeaway lessons from the brands that made the list:

Mattel’s Matchmaking Marketing

Reuniting Barbie and Ken after their 2004 breakup was not an easy feat for Mattel. The toy company that created the iconic sweethearts more than 50 years ago has been struggling to keep up with savvier 6-year-olds since “Earring Magic” Ken prompted more derision than dollars. And when Bratz dolls emerged, kids jumped ship, seriously undercutting Mattel’s profits. So the company put all its stock in social media efforts that included Barbie and Ken profiles on Match.com, Twitter, and Foursquare and streamed it all on a YouTube video. Fans were encouraged to vote on whether Barbie should “take Ken back” or not on BarbieAndKen.com.