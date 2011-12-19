The Saudi Prince And The $300 Million Twitter Investment

Following months of rumors, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia formally announced a $300 million investment in Twitter. The move is a huge bellwether for Twitter, which is continuing to stall an eventual IPO thanks to several similar mega-investments. Prince Alwaleed (or, as he’s properly known, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud) is the nephew of the King of Saudi Arabia and the 26th richest person in the world. The royal is a promiscuous investor whose assets include 14.9% of Citicorp, a huge chunk of News Corporation, and a massive real estate portfolio. However, there are concerns by some net activists that Alwaleed’s investment could spur a clampdown on Twitter’s role in protests worldwide. These concerns are largely mistaken.

Representatives from Twitter confirmed the investment to Fast Company but declined further comment. A prepared statement from the Prince’s holding company, Kingdom Holding Company, told reporters that “Our investment in Twitter reaffirms our ability in identifying suitable opportunities to invest in promising, high-growth businesses with a global impact.”

Comments by prominent net activists, journalists, and public intellectuals on Twitter and elsewhere indicated apprehension about Alwaleed’s decision to buy a $300 million stake in the microblogging servce. GigaOm’s Mathew Ingram asked what will happen if the Arab Spring hits Saudi Arabia. Stanford University’s Evgeny Morozov greeted the news with the implication that it could prevent a “Twitter Revolution” in Saudi Arabia. Discussion by Arabic-language bloggers has speculated on possible conspiracy theories; however, most Arabic Twitter traffic today has been dedicated to the ongoing unrest in Egypt and Syria.

Although Alwaleed does not appear to use Twitter, his wife is one of Saudi Arabia’s most popular Twitter celebrities. Princess Ameerah has over 80,000 followers and tweets in both English and Arabic. Today, her Twitter feed consisted of mostly Arabic-language tweets that attempted to provide damage control for her husband’s new project.

In a series of Arabic-language retweets and original tweets, Ameerah emphasized the talking point that Alwaleed’s investment would not restrict free speech on Twitter. One tweet mentions that Alwaleed did not attempt to change News Corp.’s content and another noted that Alwaleed would control under 3% of Twitter’s total finances.