Authenticity Vs. Perfection: How To Brand Like A Rock Star

Billy Joel’s schmaltzy ballad “Honesty” spoke the truth back in 1979. Yet at the time, the accepted strategy for building a brand was creating perceptions that were often far removed from reality. Honesty was not a widely accepted strategy for marketing before the digital revolution that hit us in the late 1990s. Today, growing legions of brands are discovering that honesty is essential in developing a loyal fan base. They are learning the lesson evident in rock ’n’ roll for years: exposing your faults and imperfections makes you more real, more human, and more likely to be loved.

The Beach Boys recorded a song in 1965 that demonstrates how authenticity is a timeless value. It is a song that I’ve always loved, but I was never quite sure why until I began to analyze the bond between brands and their fans. This particular song oozes authenticity. The Beach Boys had been in the studio that day for hours and hours recording and desperately needed a break. As fun as being in a band is, spending endless hours doing take after take of the same song is fatiguing and can really suck the life out of what should be a fun process.

During that stressful recording session, some friends of the band came by the studio, including Dean Torrence of Jan & Dean. Mike Love went across the street to buy a few cases of beer. With each take, and each subsequent beer, the recording session began to gradually morph into a party. The songs got crazier and crazier. People started to improvise and mess around. Drummer Hal Blaine pounded on anything within his reach, including an ash tray at one point. Everyone in the room joined in the singing, even if they didn’t know the words. Brian Wilson, with Dean Torrence helping him out, kept raising his voice above the incessant talking and laughing around him, until he could resist no more and gave in to the laughter himself.

Thank God that the tapes never stopped rolling because the final product became a number two hit in December 1965. “Barbara Ann” remains one of the Beach Boys most endearing songs, forty-five years after the studio party ended. One of the reasons people still love this song so much after all these years is the brilliant honesty that it exudes. The Beach Boys were not the only band leaving some of their mistakes in the final mix. The Beatles songs like “Taxman” and “The Long and Winding Road” are only two of many to feature stray guitar notes, drumming mistakes, and various unusual microphone noises. The Beatles were famous for their mistakes, outtakes, and experiments. Producer George Martin was wise to leave many of them in because they made the songs more interesting, intriguing, and human. Rumor has it that the famous repeated eight piano notes that open “Old Time Rock ’n’ Roll” by Bob Seger were a mistake. The recording equipment accidentally played it back twice, and Seger and his producer loved the way it worked and left it in.

The song that features what Guitar World magazine called the number two guitar solo in rock history was itself a mistake that was never supposed to exist. Eddie Van Halen was warming up for a gig at the Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles and started tapping out scales and improvising in the studio with a piece the band had been playing live for a few years. Producer Ted Templeman was rolling tape. In Van Halen’s words, “It was just a total freak thing. It was just an accident. He happened to be rolling tape.” The result was a gem called “Eruption.” On the album Van Halen, it is the track right before “You Really Got Me.” To this day true fans cannot hear “You Really Got Me” without hearing “Eruption” first. They have melded it into one classic piece of rock ’n’ roll. Not only was “Eruption” itself never supposed to exist, but the final mix even includes a mistake. “I didn’t even play it right,” Van Halen told Guitar World. “There’s a mistake at the top end of it. Whenever I hear it, I always think ’Man, I could have played it better.’ ”

Even in the days of four-track analog recording, George Martin, Brian Wilson, Bob Seger, and Eddie Van Halen all had the ability to create audio perfection. They didn’t need to leave mistakes in. Yet they intentionally did over and over again because the imperfections enhanced the song.

There was a point, only a few years ago, where having a solid rock star brand meant covering up every wart and imperfection. When something went wrong, companies rushed to cover things up and often issued a “no comment.” Before the rise of the Internet and social media, companies could cover up blemishes with image advertising. They could bury their skeletons and paint a perfect picture for theirc ustomers. In those days, it was all about money. You could buy your way into any image you wanted to create and very little could be done to get in your way.