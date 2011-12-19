Three Reasons CIOs need Scenario Planning

advertisement

During my keynote at the Enterprise 2.0 Conference in Santa

Clara, CA in November of 2011, I suggested there were three areas where CIOs

needed to embrace scenario planning. This article explores those topics in greater

detail. Scenario planning is the art and practice of imagining

multiple futures to create a strategic context for planning and decision

making. Pioneered by Royal Dutch Shell in the 1960s and 70s, the technique is

now widely used by businesses and governments as an important element of

strategic planning. Functional departments increasingly employ scenario

planning to develop better applications or to anticipate the next big movement

in consumer behavior. And scenario planning can also be valuable for chief

information officers seeking better plans, more innovate services and a context

to complement the fragility of emerging offerings, like business intelligence. Scenarios and technology planning There is nothing more uncertain than the technology

industry. Going digital is about the only phrase guaranteed to hold true. Speculation

and reality about how something goes digital, and the implications of its

movement from the analog world, often vary greatly even from those who invent

the technology. Very famous figures in the computing world, from Bill Gates,

who once quipped that “640K ought to be enough for anybody” to the late Ken

Olsen, President of Digital Equipment Corporation who was confounded as to why

people would need a computer in their homes, have failed to realize the

potential of technology to transform the way we work and live at certain time,

even though they may have had the money and will to scramble to react later. Scenario planning purposefully forces people out of their

comfort zones into wildly divergent, yet very plausible alternative futures

based on concepts and ideas that are uncertain today. Take book publishing for

instance. Today we know that books are going digital, but there is much

uncertainty about their future. Which business model will prevail? Which format

will dominate, if any? What will happen to traditional book publishers? Will

open source textbooks displace traditional college texts? Scenario planning

provides a framework to consider those ideas, not in the abstract, but through

tangible and visceral stories that help people imagine a range of ways those

questions might be answered. It then helps them imagine how they would react to

those circumstances if they turned out to be true.

CIOs have a wide range of issue that would gain insight by

being examined through the lens of scenario planning. Consider the future of

security and cyber warfare, what devices are likely to be targets for data and

applications in the future, what happens if there is a catastrophic failure in

the cloud, to name just a few of the many uncertainties facing information

technology professional today. With scenario planning organizations may not be able to

discern or predict the exact nature of a threat or an opportunity, but they

will be better positioned to navigate the eventual outcome if they have

considered an uncertainty from multiple perspectives rather than taking the

word of one pundit, or the extrapolation of one trend line as the most probable

future while discounting other perspectives. Scenarios and

Innovation Many technology suppliers arrogantly believe they create

future. At best, they co-create it. The securing mindshare and transformation

of an idea into a multi-billion dollar business often involves as much luck as

it does perseverance and great execution. If we take that same technology

bravado into the IT shop, we often find big projects that fail, not because

they aren’t good ideas, but because they aren’t well considered in light of the

uncertain world into which they are asked to blossom. Scenario planning can help organizations turn ideas into

valuable innovation by helping them imagine the obstacles, and the partnerships

and enablers, that will simultaneously seek to quash an idea and to move it

forward. By imaging those issues in a robust way, organizations can anticipate

obstacles and have plans to avoid them when they occur. They can nurture

partnerships and surf on enablers to help create enthusiasm and acceptance for

a new project, be it something as simple as a point-of-sale system, or as

complex as an ERP implementation. But scenarios don’t stop by helping implement the

innovations of others. Scenarios should be an integral element at the front-end

of all system designs or new technology adoption project. In this case, scenario

become an anthropomorphic member of the team—their multiple perspectives on the

future constantly prodding and poking at the assumptions underlying ideas, and

creating a context so different from daily experience that technology becomes

transformed. In this way, a simple idea, like collaboration, manifests itself

in different ways against the social, technological, economic, environmental

and political landscape which planners subject it to. In one future,

collaboration is an individual tool to help people find good partners and

manage the wealth of information available more effectively, in another, it’s a

political tool focused on strict adherence to roles with deep surveillance

built-in, in yet another it is a tool for organizations to orchestrate and manage

their human capital so it performs as well as its other assets.

Although the use of scenarios might not generate an

exhaustive set of possible ways technology can or will be used, it creates a

much more inclusive set of views than brainstorming. Why? Because the canvas of

each scenario offers a rich backdrop of plausible alternative views what might

be true in the future, and that context drives people to imagine possibilities

that are unlikely to emerge if they remain shackled to simple extrapolations of

the present. The scenarios act as a lever to pry open intransigence and empower

people to play. Scenarios and the

Fragility of Systems Data-centric views of IT have started to evolve as business

intelligence and “big data” become the latest tools in the technology

arsenal. Unfortunately, these

technologies use algorithms based on assumptions about the world. If the

circumstances of the world change, then the algorithms become less useful,

perhaps even dangerous. The algorithm that assessed risk on Wall Street prior

to the start of the great recession continued to discount the risk of

derivatives based on a rapidly deteriorating US housing market, leading

financial organizations, and the US government, with hopelessly distorted views

of the assets on their books. As these algorithms become more commonplace, assessing and

attempting to anticipate outcomes for everything from marketing ideas to new

products, to what customers will like next holiday season, something will be

required to challenge their assumptions and to create a context for feedback. Scenarios can help technology managers by shore-up the

fragility of their models by providing qualitative analysis when quantitative

results become unreliable. This will require that the developers of business

intelligence systems become very transparent about the edges of adequacy

represented in their systems. The December issue of Scientific

American proclaims “The Machine that would Predict the Future” and asks,

“Can Big Data Show Us the Way?” —on a limited basis, within tight constraints,

perhaps. In an uncertain world where context and assumptions are as ever

changing as the valuation of stocks or the exchange rate of currencies, relying

on black boxes may be as dangerous as it is intriguing. Not only can scenarios

offer a greater divergence of forecasts than an algorithm based on a limited

set of assumptions and fueled only by historical data, but they can tell us

what might happen if we act on bad advice from those algorithms.

Managing in an

Uncertain Future IT people, perhaps next only to engineers, are skeptical of

qualitative approaches to management. In a world dominated by Six Sigma black

belts and various other certifications of swift efficiency and onerous

productivity, not to mention the very tractable and predictable nature of

computing itself, it is hard to imagine the seemingly random nature of the

futures that scenarios present. And that is the point after all. Organizations

that believe they know their future will experience only two possible outcomes:

they will be lucky and right, or they will be wrong, with consequences ranging

from manageable to dire. And it isn’t all about managing risk; it is also about

not seeing opportunity. CIOs are responsible for effectively managing

information assets and the technology that delivers them to decision makers,

along with the processes that transform them into value. Scenarios can help IT

organizations become more imaginative, more intellectually agile and more

robust in their planning — and that can only be a good thing when navigating in

a turbulent world.