The Keys To Success In Making Your Company Greener

Last month, a Green Research report

on the results of a sustainability survey of large companies revealed that 88

percent plan to invest significantly in employee engagement in 2012. That’s a

striking statistic, especially at a time of belt-tightening in response to

continued economic woes.

But what it reveals is that leading companies are waking up

to the reality that employee sustainability engagement holds promise not only

for an organization’s environmental sustainability, but also for its economic

viability.

The motivations behind sustainability programs are telling.

In a recent survey of close to 1000 employees, Brighter Planet found that

organizations’ emerging drivers for these initiatives include investor

pressure/corporate accountability, and product development. While PR/marketing

still tops the list of motivators, the shift signals a deeper integration of

sustainability beyond simple lip service.

Of course, the recipe for green engagement isn’t necessarily

intuitive. While the vast majority of employers promote staff sustainability in

some way, few do so with much success. And in fact, while more and more

employers are promoting conservation in the workplace, some measures indicate

they’re actually becoming less successful–the number deemed “very effective”

or “somewhat effective” dropped 8 percent between our 2009 and 2011 surveys.

There’s a wide gap between the green engagement programs

that are actually providing return and those that are proving ineffective. Three

key differentiators of the most successful programs are: