Sexy Santa In Demand As Laptop Nation Takes To The Officeless Holiday Office Party

On a recent evening in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, a group of revelers gathered to partake in a tradition as old as desks: The office holiday party. Every detail was just as you might imagine, from the stiff drinks to the ironic sweaters to the secret Santa gift exchange set to a playlist that jumped from Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas” to the Waitresses’ “Christmas Wrapping” with a smattering of vintage Beck thrown in before the karaoke portion of the night kicked off. There was even a sexy Santa and Mrs. Claus posing for photos with the guests. The only thing missing from this office party was, well, the office.

It may sound like an existential koan–how does one without an office attend an office party?–but in an increasingly freelance, telecommuting world, for many people this is actually a very real consideration.

The Gowanus No Office Holiday Party was thrown collectively by the websites Brokelyn, Brooklyn Based, F’d in Park Slope, and the email newsletter the skint. “A lot of our writers and readers and editors are freelance types who spend a lot of time at home in front of their computers all day,” Brokelyn’s managing editor, Tim Donnelly told Fast Company. “We’re not in a position to hand out bonuses, but we can hand out fun bonuses. The drinks were pretty cheap and the punch was pretty strong. The benefit is the human contact. To know you’re not alone out there hacking away at the Internet all day in a silo.”

Donnelly, 30, knows whereof he speaks. Like many of the attendees at last week’s party, he’s a freelance writer doing his best to survive as part of the post-downsized, independent workforce that has colonized cafes, libraries, and home offices across the country in the last few years. “We’re part of a broader movement of the economy,” he said. “You don’t need to be trapped in a corporate office to be a quote-unquote success.” (Donnelly writes regularly for Inc.com, which shares a parent company with Fast Company.)

The same night as the Brooklyn party, there were two other non-office holiday parties in Manhattan, each offering a chance for freelancers to set aside their MacBooks and interface the old-fashioned way.

Housing Works Bookstore Café in Soho played host to a gathering of three small literary magazines, Lapham’s Quarterly, Slice, and The Coffin Factory.