Apple Wins Piece Of HTC Patent Action, Judge OK’s Facebook Class Action

Apple Wins Patent Skirmish With HTC. Tapping a phone number in an email to make a call or tapping a date to add it to your calendar with a single touch might seem like the kind of ubiquitous function found in all sorts of phones. But the United States International Trade Commission ruled on Monday that the feature in HTC-made Android phones violated an Apple patent. It’s only a partial victory in a larger action brought by Apple, but it’s the most significant one to date, impacting a common feature. HTC promised a workaround and called the functionality a “small” part of the user experience, according to the New York Times. –TG

–Updated 8:30 p.m. EST

Judge OK’s Facebook Class Action. A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed a Facebook request that a class action against it in connection with its Sponsored Stories ad units be thrown out. Plaintiffs in the suit say that Facebook’s use of their names in the ad units, which show friends when a user has liked a product or business, violate their “right of publicity” and that they should be paid endorsement fees. Facebook sought to have the case dismissed, saying the ads conform to the company’s terms of service, but the federal judge in San Jose, CA, is allowing the case to continue. — EBB

— Updated 7:00 p.m. EST

British Telecom Sues Google. British Telecom is the latest large company to sue Google, claiming that various Android features infringe on key BT patents. The six offending instances arise from Google Maps, Google Music, Android Market products on Android, and location-based andvertising, the Guardian reports. BT filed the claim in a Delaware court last week, but could also pursue action in Europe. —NS

–Updated 9:35 a.m. EST

Cornell Wins NYC Campus Bid. In a competition to build an applied science campus in NYC, Cornell University is emerging a winner. Stanford, Cornell’s competitor in the race, backed out abruptly late last week. Mayor Bloomberg is expected to make an announcement confirming the plans today, the Wall Street Journal reports. –NS