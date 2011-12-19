A Word Of Encouragement For The Rebels Who Dare To Create

When it comes to branding, there is one important and critical point that is sometimes overlooked: That every brand goes back to a courageous individual who dared to say “no” to the status quo, to the ordinary, and to complacency.

To these most valuable people in culture and business, here are some points presented in the spirit of this holiday season and the New Year.

Some Things to Know

(or, How to Be an Artist in Everything You Do)

Peace is only a problem to those who want war.

Prosperity is only a conflict for those who profit from your failure.

Love is only a problem to those who hate.

You “giving up” is an accomplishment only to those who gain from your demise.

Your success is important.

Your aspirations breathe life into existence.

Your dreams matter.

To you.

To those who care about you.

To those who thrive on you being alive.

To me.

May 2012 be the best year for each

and every one of you.