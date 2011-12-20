Charity And Service: Giving Like The Stars

On January 12, all retailers and manufacturers that do business in California will be required to publicly disclose their efforts to eradicate slavery and human trafficking from their supply chains; actress Julia Ormond was one of the key forces behind passage of the new legislation.

“Julia Ormond, a tireless humanitarian activist and founder of the Alliance to Stop Slavery and End Trafficking (ASSET), was absolutely instrumental in the passage of California’s landmark legislation to combat labor trafficking through transparency in business-supply chains,” said U.S. Representative Chris Smith (R-NJ), a longtime champion of human rights.

When I met Ormond at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Annual Meeting last September, she talked about having met slaves, including young children, in California and abroad. She explained that every day, we dress in clothing, talk on phones, and eat meals that are tainted by slavery. Ormond also described the solution: once companies are required to disclose their practices in eradicating slavery and human trafficking in their supply chains, then we as consumers can use our purchasing power to have influence. Additionally, she said, investors can provide incentives to companies to “elevate human rights and place them right at the heart of their strategy.” (Read Ormond’s testimony before Congress.)

Ormond, along with many other celebrities and athletes, leverage their recognition and put in time and effort to change the world. But you don’t need celebrity status to be a force for good–you, too, can make a difference in many of the same ways that these major media stars do.

Here’s how to get started.

1. Choose a cause that you are passionate about.

As you think about the cause you will devote yourself to, “You need to know who you are, what you believe in and why,” counsels Bryan Clay, the Olympic gold medalist who established the Bryan Clay Foundation to help young people to achieve their potential–physically, emotionally, spiritually, and mentally. “When I was a kid, the only emotion I had was anger,” he said in an interview. “Eventually, through track, I realized I could accomplish something. Now, I want to help kids to harness their energy, channel it, and accomplish their dreams…to be what they want to be.”



Andrew D. Morton, Sports & Entertainment Law Group, Handler Thayer, LLP, agrees that “for celebrities and grassroots supporters alike, effective philanthropy begins with identifying a personal connection to the chosen cause.”