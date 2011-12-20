Secure Your Digital Life In The Time It Takes To Have A Coffee Break

As long as we’ve had computers and gadgets, there’s been a tension between security and ease of use. On one extreme, there are the passwords that are so complex you intentionally can’t remember them, and emails that involve sending an encryption key to your recipients. On the other side, there’s the iPhone that you Slide to Unlock, then use to manage your email, finances, and photos from last night’s karaoke.

The middle space is hard to find. If your devices ask you to update your “virus definitions,” you haven’t found it. If anyone who finds one of your devices can turn them on and start looking through files, you’re not there. Here is a guide to that promised land, culled from one geeky writer’s experience on both sides of the security quandry, and many arguments with friends and relatives about what constitutes a pain in the butt.

Lock your devices, but only when you’re not home

The most basic layer of security you can add to your laptop, smartphone, or tablet is to set up a password on it, so that whenever it’s powered up or brought back from “sleep,” it requires a password or PIN to be used. A very motivated and savvy thief might know of a work-around, but it often involves wiping the device entirely, saving at least your data from getting jacked. So head into your laptop or device’s settings, and set up a password or PIN that’s required to get in–from start-up, from sleep, or after a certain period of inactivity (i.e. the “screen saver passsword”).

But you don’t want to enter that freaking PIN every time you just want to check your messages on your phone, right? So install an app that keeps your password off when you’re at home:

Android: Unlock with Wi-Fi. Install it, open it, and add your home Wi-Fi network to the list of no-password-needed areas.

Unfortunately, turning off a passcode when you’re at home requires a “jailbroken” iPhone). If you do go the totally unofficial route, though, you can pay $2.99 and install the CleverPin app to control your passcode unlocking. Mac: ControlPlane can turn off your screen saver password when you’re back within range of your home Wi-Fi network, among other conditions. (Thanks to Daniel Green for that tip.) And, while it’s not quite as easy as an automatic Wi-Fi unlocking, TokenLock can turn off your system password whenever you’re in range of a certain Bluetooth device (like your phone), have a particular USB device plugged in, or have an Apple Remote nearby to click and unlock (thanks to Bindu Wavell).

Encrypt your important data (or your whole system)