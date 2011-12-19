In Your Company’s Bid To Court Social Influencers, Don’t Forget The “Regular Customers”

We know that our customers talk about us, brands.

The average American consumer mentions specific brand names 60 times per week in conversations, according to the Keller Fay Group. And since most of them happen online and, frankly, it is easier to track them there, we understandably are in awe of social media that focuses on online conversations. We analyze and pay attention to online influencers and focus on numbers of fans and followers.

But what we forget is that less than 10% of word of mouth conversations happen online. Keller Fay stats dating back to 2006 have consistently shown word of mouth conversations disproportionately happen offline in face-to-face and voice-to-voice settings. That 90% of all conversations Americans have about products and brands take place offline is a startling statistic. Is it possible that we are focusing too much on influencers and ignoring a ‘regular’ consumer?

We all hear those amazing stories of extraordinary customer service. Zappos, for example, is continuously cited as the leader in this department. Whether you are looking for shoes or the closest pizza joint, you will get help in finding it if you call Zappos. However, the unfortunate truth is that most of us have not experienced it very often. What’s more disappointing is that some of us have never experienced it.

For my mother-in-law, it took 68 years to encounter amazing customer service.

A couple of years ago I bought my mother-in-law, Lauri, a bra from Soma Intimates. It was exactly what she was looking for. This year, Lauri decided to replace it. The store was three hours away for her house, but not far from where I live, so I offered to take her next time she was in town. Which I did, without success. We went to the store only to find that Sofia bra that she was looking for was discontinued. Lauri was disappointed. For some of us, it’s the little things that matter the most. And so it was for my mother-in-law.