Zynga’s $1 Billion IPO, RIM Execs Take $1 Paycheck, Skype Cofounder Backs Free Wireless Venture

UMG And Megaupload In Video Copyright Tiff . With news expected about the SOPA bill ruling, Universal Music Group and Hong Kong based Megaupload are entwined in a pitched battle over the rights to a video on YouTube. UMG took down a video featuring several pop stars, causing Megaupload to sue the company and file a restraining order. That would stop UMG from blocking videos it didn’t own. In a fresh twist to the story, ArsTechnica reports, UMG has issued a somewhat dubious response: They’ve said they claim that right under an agreement they have with YouTube. —NS

Rovio Plans For IPO In 2013. Executives at the Finnish company behind the Angry Birds franchise are dreaming big. Rovio’s told a Finnish magazine they hope to follow Disney’s path to success–not on the back of its games, but by lucrative toy sales. Also, they won’t be going public next year, as rumors have suggested–they’re planning for a listing in the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2013. —NS

–Updated 7:45 a.m.

Zynga Gets $1 Billion Initial Public Offering. With the IPO sale of 100 million shares at $10 each, Zynga has become the biggest U.S. Internet IPO since Google’s 2004 debut, AllThingsD reports. Shares of the Facebook games maker will begin trading in public this morning. The response to the offering in the coming days will determine how fairly the price was set. —NS

RIM Execs Take $1 Paycheck. In a grim earnings call on Thursday, RIM announced the delay of its new QNX OS to late next year as well as steadily declining shipping numbers for the Christmas season. Also, the struggling company’s share prices have fallen by 7%. Seemingly to ally investor tribulation, RIM co-chief executives (and shareholders) Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie are taking a pay cut to $1. —NS