How To Charge Higher Prices And Thrive

Harvey’s Hardware is a legend in my town of Needham,

Mass. In business since 1953, Harvey’s

sells what most people consider to be commodity items–nuts, bolts, lawnmowers, shovels, and so on. And yet, Harvey’s revenue per square foot is almost four times higher than the typical hardware store.

This is shocking considering that even though they sell commodity

products:

Harvey’s never has the lowest prices.

Harvey’s

never runs a sale.

coupons.

of Little Leaguers’ uniforms.

Why would people crowd into Harvey’s to buy something that

they could get for less at Home Depot or another big box store? The secret is that Harvey’s provides a

compelling combination of benefit experiences to its target

customers.

First proposed in the 1980s by Michael Lanning and Lynn

Philips, benefit experiences are the sum of the specific and measurable events

that happen in your customers’ lives as a result of doing business with

you.

The concept of a benefit experience is something that few

people talk about. Yet, the value your

customers receive from the benefit experiences you provide determines the

success of your business. This is true

whether you are running a hardware store or a technology company.