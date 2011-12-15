Would You Pay $20 A Month For Spotify?

How much are you willing to pay for unlimited music?

For $9.99, subscribers of Spotify’s premium service gain unlimited access to streaming music. It’s a hugely attractive offer for consumers, who’ve signed up in droves since the Swedish startup launched three years ago and signed on major record labels–as of November, the company boasted roughly 2.5 million subscribers.

But the value proposition appears to be too good for some. In recent weeks, we’ve seen reports questioning whether Spotify can ever be profitable; we’ve seen complaints from labels concerned with low payouts; and we’ve seen artists call the streaming royalties unsustainable–the Black Keys said Tuesday their new album won’t be available to stream. That in turn hurts consumers, who, in addition to the Black Keys, won’t have access to new music from Jay-Z, Coldplay, and Adele on Spotify.

Why can’t streaming services just jack up their prices? Spotify, MOG, Rhapsody, Rdio–the magic number to subscribe is $9.99 across the board. But if this price point isn’t satisfying artists and labels, why not raise it?

“It’s not something we’ve thought about,” Ken Parks, Spotify’s chief content officer, told Fast Company recently. “We want to make this product attractive from a features and functionality standpoint, but also from a pricing standpoint. So we have no plan to do anything around pricing. We’d obviously like to offer it at a very attractive price. The lion’s share of money that we take in goes back to rights holders–the vast bulk of it does. Like any business, we’re constantly trying to drive that wholesale cost down. We’d like to pass on a more attractive product to our end users if we could. Having said that, it’s all of the music in the world, anywhere you want to listen to it, for $10–[the price of] a couple of beers.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean Spotify couldn’t raise its prices, even if Parks said the company has no plans to. Why? Because as investor Sean Parker recently said they’ve “got you by the balls.” Spotify works because it’s an all-you-can-eat buffet that becomes more addictive the more you use it. The more playlists you create, the more music you cache, the more months you subscribe, the more Spotify has you “by the balls.” Stretch that vector out, and there’s really no stopping once you start: If you’re on the service, say, for 10 years, that’s $1,200 you’ve spent renting (and not purchasing) music, building a library filled with a decade’s worth of songs. Turn Spotify off, and that’s $1,200 out the door if you go back to paying for music the traditional way–and far more than $1,200 you’d likely have to spend to rebuild that library on an iTunes-like service.