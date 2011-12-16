When You Work For A Jerk: A 6-Point Plan For Dealing With A Bad Boss

Whenever I ask managers and business leaders about their most pressing problems at work, I’ve been a bit surprised to hear from so many who say they are struggling with a “bad boss” or a hopelessly toxic work environment.

A bad boss is a big problem, and not easily fixed. In fact, front-line leaders are the primary drivers of employee engagement (or lack thereof) and apparently there are a lot more of them out there than I realized. If you are working for a bad boss I suggest you try these tactics over a three- to six-month period.

1) Make sure you aren’t the one with the problem.

Have you always thought your boss was an idiot no matter where you worked? Do your teammates seem to think the boss is OK? Any chance you have unrealistic demands? Or maybe the boss slighted you years ago but you’re holding onto that grudge like a dog on a bone? Are you negative all the time, about everybody? Don’t let this possibility insult you. Take a deep breath and really think about it. If you’re sure it’s not you, move on to step number 2.

2) Realize that your boss is human, and imperfect.

Similar to step one, make sure you don’t just need to give your boss a break. Kind of like what we need to do for our parents after we grow up. We need to realize that people become bosses and don’t always get the training or coaching they need to succeed. They, too, have demands, pressures, to-do lists, and maybe even their own bad boss. They make mistakes sometimes. (Don’t you?)

Observe your boss for a few days and try to notice how many things she does well versus poorly. When she is doing something “bad” try to imagine the most forgiving reason why it could have occurred. Is it truly her fault, or could it be something out of her control? Be mindful in this way for a week, and if you still think you work for jerk, move on to step 3.