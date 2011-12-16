How Childlike Humility And Curiosity Can Inform, Inspire, And Unlock New Ideas

Kids have an insatiable appetite for knowledge and an unapologetic curiosity for all things new and misunderstood. When they don’t know the answer they actively seek the truth. They have a natural humility without posturing, pretense or ego wrapped up in their questions; they fill up their knowledge bank by being open.

Whenever I’m in the car with my 6 year-old daughter, she bombards me with “Why this Daddy, why that Daddy?,” and if she doesn’t understand how or why something works, from the simple to the complex, she has no hesitation asking. It’s amazing how the power of asking “Why?” and the conversation that follows always lead to a deeper discussion around the subject and clarity.

Don’t be a know-it-all.

Young children are like sponges, full of optimistic curiosity that fuels their confidence to be creative. But as they get older, they lose that magical openness, and, for many, the door to creativity closes very early. It starts in elementary school when the need to fit in comes from peers and parents, to get the grades and tick the boxes. Taking risks and asking why becomes less important than knowing the answer and conforming. In a world where ticking boxes is rewarded, we’re not encouraging people to come to work with that passionate childlike curiosity because it’s not encouraged in our education system.

Many corporate cultures program their people to think that they have to have all of the answers, and this leads to breeding know-it-alls who have to have all the answers, and through position or posture create confusion, and waste time and valuable resources because they don’t really know what they’re talking about.

Wake up stupid.

While many come to work ready to compete for attention and credit rather than to learn and be inspired by those who are more experienced, we can learn a lot from how kids operate. They wake up every morning with an open mind, living like a sponge for knowledge, approaching every project, every challenge or interaction with an “I know nothing; teach me” attitude. Go to work with an open mind and childlike curiosity that helps you see things that you’d otherwise be closed to. Embrace being the dumb one in the room; it opens the mind and leads to great conversations and fresh new ideas.