Controversial Piracy Act Goes To Congress, Facebook’s Timeline Is Here, 1 Million Downloads Of Flipboard iPhone App

Stop Online Piracy Act Goes To Congress . A controversial anti-piracy bill that could hobble Google, Yahoo, PayPal, and a host of other giants is scheduled to go before Congress today. The House Judiciary Committee is beginning deliberations on the Stop Online Piracy Act, which Google strongly opposes. In a rare show of unity, large web corporations, free speech activists, and tech firms have united to oppose the bill. In related news, Google has announced the 2012 Google Policy Fellowship , which is accepting law, graduate, and undergraduate students to work as public policy fellows for the tech giant next summer. —NU

–Updated 10:30 a.m. EST

Louis CK’s Web Experiment Pays Off. Comedian Louis CK’s plan for promoting his latest show deviated generously from the the standard comedy selling model. Instead of partnering with a TV network like the norm, he decided to go solo and keep costs low, streaming an edited performance through his website, for a fee of $5. It looks like his gamble has paid off: he’s announcing $200,000 in profit with 110,000 copies of his November perfomance sold in the first four days of sales. —NS

Facebook Timeline Ready For Business. After it debuted in New Zealand a week ago, Facebook is now allowing Facebookers everywhere to try out their new format for personal data on profile pages. Don’t panic, Facebook is giving you a week to test out the format, unseen by friends, for 7 days after you activate it. The opt-in period will last for a few weeks, so you can jump in right away, or wait a while before trying it out. —NS

–Updated 9:35 a.m. EST

Flipboard Sees 1 Million iPhone Downloads. iPad news reader app maker Flipboard launched an app for the iPhone last week, which is turning out to be quite the hit. The company is reporting 1 million downloads on the iPhone and iPod Touch, and their engagement, measured in “flips per month” has shot up from 650 million to 2 billion. —NS