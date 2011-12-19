The Sharing Economy Tries On Prada

The average woman, according to QVC, has 22 garments sitting unworn in her closet. If those pieces are last year’s Old Navy, there’s a good chance they will eventually end up at Goodwill, or in a yard sale. If they are from Marc Jacobs or Balenciaga, however, they may soon be bound for Refashioner, a peer-to-peer exchange site for the totally fabulous.

Why though, would someone with the means to buy a Ferrari, a mansion, or a Prada bag bother with swapping? As with most things in life, the reasons come down to love and money.

Along with sites like HiGear (luxury car sharing) and Exclusive Exchanges (home exchange), Refashioner is bringing luxury goods into the often utilitarian collaborative consumption marketplace. Yes, the sharing economy is going posh. And with those goods come communities of people deeply engaged with a luxury product category, consumers with proven buying power and a receptiveness to new consumption and sharing models.

The Refashioner model has users posting photos of their unwanted couture in a “customizable Closet.” The company’s staff then prices the garments. When an item sells, the user it belonged to acquires Refashioner money to be spent only on the site. And Refashioner gets $8 per transaction. A social aspect allows users to “link closets”–kind of like friending a kindred stylish spirit–and to “tell your frock’s story.” Somewhere Proust is smiling–and kicking himself for never having launched ReMadeleine.

Like any enclave worth its (top-shelf Hawaiian sea) salt, there are barriers to enter these high-end virtual swap meets: You need to have an invitation and a suitably fab closet to join Refashioner, and an Architectural Digest-worthy home to join Exclusive Exchanges. While these obstacles pretty much guarantee smaller user bases than sites like Snapgoods or Airbnb, that intimacy–or exclusivity–is seen as part of the appeal. Users are offered (and expect) more personal service than one might find on a larger site, and the goods on offer, whether homes, clothes, or cars, are as closely vetted as the members. Even then, the occasional malcontent makes it through the gate. Refashioner warns that “We have no patience nor mercy for knock-offs,” and HiGear is in the process of fortifying their screening procedures after someone successfully registered for the site using a stolen identity, rented, and then stole a member’s car.

Of course, size isn’t everything–these communities of people deeply engaged with a luxury product category, consumers with proven buying power and a receptiveness to new consumption and sharing models, are an enormous asset for a company to have. It is partially the desirability of this audience that brought Refashioner an advisory board that includes Gawker Media COO Gaby Darbyshire, and Angela Tribelli, VP Interactive Media for New York City, and HiGear $1.3 million in seed funding this past summer.