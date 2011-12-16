Apple’s Secret Enterprise Sauce Is Served By MokaFive

Traditionally Apple-averse companies are stocking up on iPads, putting them on wind turbines and in cockpits, and the iPhone has overtaken the BlackBerry as the smartphone of choice for corporate types. But in most corporate offices, it’s still Windows-running Dells and HPs that dominate the landscape.

Perhaps not for long, if MokaFive has any say in the matter. The Redwood City startup is greasing Apple’s entry into the desktop market for the enterprise. The company is wooing corporations with a smart mobile desktop that can run PC-friendly company programs within a virtual desktop on any OS, including any from Apple.

“What we do is make Windows 7 an app on the Mac,” Dale Fuller, president and CEO of MokaFive, tells Fast Company. “It sits on the toolbars, they double click, boom.” Adds Purnima Padmanabhan, MokaFive VP of products and marketing: “We can take your Windows desktop, virtualize it, put a bubble wrap

around it, and drop it on a Mac.”

That’s an elegantly simplified description for some serious tech that has its roots in computer scientist Monica Lam’s Stanford lab. The six-year-old MokaFive recently signed on a list of high-profile clients, and is expecting the iPad and iPhone-driven interest in Apple to spill over into demand for Apple computers. They want their software to play the tech liaison during this planned transition.

MokaFive’s approach is twofold: They’ve designed their desktop to be easy to use, while mollifying potential IT departments’ concerns about security. This means contract workers can bring in their own machines and have access to the company IT in a locked-down environment, by downloading an app. It means people who want to work from home can port the office desktop onto their Mac or PC and pick up where they left off at work. The system also lets employees download and use their own apps on their computer–something most IT departments frown on–without risking the integrity of the larger office network.

The company comes by its easy of usability mandate honestly: Fuller worked on the PowerBooks at Apple, followed Steve Jobs to NeXT, and then returned to Apple for a second stint. User experience, in Dale Fuller’s mind, is of supreme importance.