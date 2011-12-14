Zipcar Targets Europe With Barcelona Car Sharer Buy, PayPal To Launch Daily Deals In 2012, Google Buys Alfred

Nokia Eyes U.S. With Lumia Windows Phone. Come January, Nokia will launch the $50 Lumia 710, Nokia’s first Windows phone for the U.S., on the T-Mobile network. The entry-level smartphone is expected to attract first-time smartphone buyers, BGR explains. Nokia executives have hinted that this is the first of more U.S. interest, given its investment in advertising and marketing. —NS

–Updated 11:45 a.m. EST Zipcar Planning European Expansion Starting In Spain. Zipcar is now the majority owner of a car-sharing operation headquartered in Barcelona. The Spanish car-sharing company Avancar will be a key part of Zipcar’s move to Europe, following Zipcar’s settling in the U.K. —NS –Updated 9:30 a.m. EST PayPal Will Launch Daily Deals. Starting in 2012, PayPal will start offering local coupons to customers, chasing a market dominated by companies like Groupon and LivingSocial.com. The coupons will be offered on mobile devices, based on the known preferences and location of their current 103 million customers, Bloomberg reports, with deals arriving on thier phones as people pass stores they might like. —NS –Updated 7:00 a.m. EST

