Learn How To Leverage LinkedIn, Or Fall Behind

Is there any value to joining LinkedIn? That’s the debate happening over at Inc., where Marla Tabaka has written a thoughtful post about how to maximize your use of LinkedIn to in some cases find a job, but in most cases network with others. (Meanwhile, Fast Company got LinkedIn’s SVP to serve up his top three career tips for novice networkers.)

The question about whether there is any value in a social platform is typically a statement of frustration from people who don’t seem to understand that a social platform like LinkedIn is not a vending machine where you put a few coins in a slot to get exactly what you want.

When my father would take us to work on the weekends, he definitely had work to do. Yes, there was a vending machine quality to the mission. He had to sort “x” amount of work for “”x” amount of hours to get a “y” result, usually routing trucks to do “hot shot” deliveries of Pepsi to stores that had a sale on Pepsi and lost product faster than they could replenish on a regular route cycle. As a kid, I didn’t pay much attention to that aspect of his work, but I did pay attention to what went on while we were there.

Lots of socializing. My father was a manager. He had to manage other sales personnel, who were also there on the weekend. What I noticed at an early age is that the sales staff at the Pepsi plant were doing more than just fulfilling “x” amounts of work to get a “y” outcome. They were showing up for my dad. They knew he was in a position of influence and could help them with their careers.

These were sales people. They worked by the force of their rhetoric, their logic, and their ability to hustle and solve problems. It was clear that by putting time in for my father, they were also representing themselves as people who could be trusted, who supported his efforts, and had enough ambition to see the job through.

Today, when many of us work remotely, and, if you are like me, you work for clients you see face-to-face intermittently, you need to show up for them. That’s why you would go to a platform like LinkedIn, for example.