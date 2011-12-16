Even Superwomen Have to Fight Against Breast Cancer

It doesn’t take X-ray vision or any other superpower to examine yourself for breast cancer. At least that’s the message the Associação da Luta Contra o Cancer is spreading in its latest ad campaign.

In stark close-ups that could double as movie posters, the ALCC’s ads feature a handful of artfully rendered female superheroes checking themselves for lumps. Above their shoulders, in traditional comic book font, a caption reads:

“When we talk about breast cancer, there’s no women or superwomen. Everybody has to do the self-examination monthly. Fight with us against this enemy and, when in doubt, talk with your doctor.”

Previous campaigns the ALCC created to spread awareness have included haunting (NSFW) images of insects literally crawling beneath the skin of a woman’s breast.

While arguably less visceral than those previous ads, the superpowered images take a cool tact toward showing women that the power to save their lives resides in their own hands.