The Leadership Hall of Fame

We have spent a year looking at the most influential business books and authors. Here is a complete syllabus for an education in being a leader. Which are your favorites? And which leadership classics did we miss?

The Leadership Hall of Fame
By Kevin Ohannessian1 minute Read
David Allen, Getting Things Done

How Bad Plans And “Good Ideas” Ruin Meetings

 

 

Warren Bennis, On Becoming A Leader

Po Bronson, What Should I Do With My Life?

Parasite Entrepreneurism

 

Marcus Buckingham, First, Break All The Rules

Even In The Office, Casting Is Everything

 

 

James Champy, Reengineering The Corporation

Why Companies Will Change Or Fail

 

 

Clayton Christensen, The Innovators Dilemma

Why Companies Fail to Innovate

 

 

Jim Collins, Good to Great

• Mihály Csíkszentmihályi, Flow

Reclaim Your Life, One Experience At A Time

 

• Peter Drucker, The Effective Executive

Who Is an Executive?

 

 

Tim Ferriss, The 4-Hour Workweek

Killing Your Job

 

 

Richard Florida, The Rise of the Creative Class

Values of the Creative Class

 

 

Malcolm Gladwell, The Tipping Point

On Connectors, Mavens, And Salesmen: How New Ideas Spread Like Seeds

 

 

Seth Godin, Purple Cow

Better Business Through Changing Behavior

 

 

Marshall Goldsmith, What Got You Here, Won’t Get You There

Goal Obsession: The Flaw That Creates More Flaws

 

 

Dan Heath and Chip Heath, Made to Stick

How Do You Make Your Business Ideas Concrete? Look to Hamburger Helper

 

 

W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne, Blue Ocean Strategy

Navigate Blue Oceans To Undiscovered Business Opportunities

 

 

Tom Peters, In Search of Excellence

Walmart and HP: Founded on People Power

 

 

Daniel Pink, Free Agent Nation

The First Rule Of Being Your Own Boss? Be Authentic.

 

 

• C.K. Prahalad, The Fortune At The Bottom Of The Pyramid

The Fortune At The Bottom Of The Pyramid

 

 

Barry Schwartz, The Paradox of Choice

The Paradox Of Expanded Choices: What Too Much Of A Good Thing Means For Consumers

 

 

William C. Taylor, Practically Radical

The Company as Community: Threadless Puts Everyone in Charge

 

 

