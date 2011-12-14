Need A Lab In Outer Space? Try ScienceExchange, The Airbnb Of Weird Science

Let’s say you’re a scientist, and you’re running an experiment, but there’s just one pesky thing getting in your way: gravity. A few years ago, you’d pretty much have been out of luck. But now, with a startup called ScienceExchange, a marketplace for research assistance, you can send your samples up to the International Space Station in about nine months. ScienceExchange, which opened to the public in August, was originally intended to help forge much more sublunary connections within the research community. But in the few months it’s been operational, says cofounder Dan Knox, ScienceExchange has also become a marketplace for extreme and weird science, too.

“It’s been one of the most fun aspects, hearing about these amazing resources,” Knox tells Fast Company, “and realizing that at the moment there isn’t a good way for them to gain exposure outside of creating their own web presence…I love the fact that NanoRacks listed their facility.”

NanoRacks is where you turn if you want to remove gravity from your experiment. NanoRacks works together with astronauts at the International Space Station, where it maintains laboratory equipment. In 2005, Congress designated a portion of the ISS a national laboratory and directed NASA to “increase the utilization of the ISS by other Federal entities and the private sector.” NanoRacks, which has been open for business a little over a year, is a part of that.

Why would you want to do research in space? By removing gravity, you can better understand materials and processes. “Oil and vinegar don’t mix on earth. In space, oil and vinegar mix,” says NanoRacks’s Jeffrey Manber (though your institution’s money–$50,000 and up, for 30 days aboard the ISS–might be better spent exploring more crucial scientific questions). “Gravity is a mask, it hides certain things, prevents certain things from taking place,” says Manber, who says he’s convinced some of the next great breakthroughs will occur with the help of space research. “Researchers love being able to play with variables.”

If you sign a contract through NanoRacks, they can send up a small lab-in-a-box on your behalf aboard American, French, Japanese, or Russian spacecraft. Astronauts then plug that miniature lab into a console on the space station; USB ports activate the experiment, and data points and video can be beamed down to your lab here on earth. “The astronauts love our hardware!” says Manber, in what should maybe be the promotional blurb of all future NanoRacks advertisements. “We call it the ultimate plug-and-play.” Here’s a video of what a NanoRacks-enabled space experiment looks like: