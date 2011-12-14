LinkedIn SVP Deep Nishar’s Three Career Tips For Novice Networkers

Fast Company wants you to have your best year yet in 2012; click for more advice and tips on how to work smarter, manage your career, and lead a more meaningful life.

“The novice users of LinkedIn use it to find a job. The power users of LinkedIn use it to manage their careers.”

That’s Deep Nishar, LinkedIn’s SVP of product, giving his 21st century take on “The Brand Called You.” “Most of us worry when we ever have to find a job,” Nishar says over a glass of fresh-squeezed carrot and ginger juice at a restaurant in midtown Manhattan. “That’s the last time and place [you should worry]–by then, it’s too late. You have to manage your career every single day.”

With a ravaged economy and an unemployment rate of 8.6%, such career vigilance isn’t a luxury many can afford. But with 13.3 million Americans out of work and recovery still likely years away, it’s now more important than ever to obsessively manage any and all career prospects. LinkedIn has become a resource for 135 million users to this end, and it’s a network, Nishar hopes, that everyone will soon realize they can take advantage of, from high school students to elderly retirees. “We have a saying at LinkedIn: Everyone is an entrepreneur,” he says. “It doesn’t mean you go out and start a company. It means you manage your career as if you are your own business. You have to be entrepreneurial about your career every single day.”

LinkedIn is focused on building products to facilitate this process. Tools such as the jobs recommender and career explorer, which determine exactly what it’ll take to get from one job to the next, are helping users find new opportunities. But it’s the LinkedIn network itself that Nishar considers most crucial for career growth. Data shows that referrals are the No. 1 source of external hires–in fact, according to LinkedIn, referral candidates are seven times more likely to get hired than non-referrals, which means your career network is the most valuable resource you have to find your next promotion. (That’s partly why Monster.com has built its BeKnown career app on top of Facebook’s social graph.)

The issue is however, that unlike users of Facebook, not everyone thinks they belong on LinkedIn. “There’s a challenge in general with people believing that something is for them or not for them–that’s true for every social network, by the way,” Nishar says. A large part of LinkedIn’s users come from high tech or finance; less represented industries include nonprofits, government, media, construction, and services. Nishar wants to balance that disparity out–to make sure there are as many kindergarten teachers as there are iOS software engineers. “Most people are not networkers,” he says. “Most of us are not extroverts who walk up at a conference or party and talk to complete strangers. We try to ease people into that process.”

Here are Nishar’s three simple tips for novice networkers: