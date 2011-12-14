How To Shift From Fundraising To Raising Capital

I used to fundraise; now I raise capital. This may seem like a semantic distinction, but in my experience, they are worlds apart. I was the executive director of a nonprofit organization until December 2010, when I left the nonprofit to build a for-profit iteration of the same organization.

That day I founded ThinkImpact, an entrepreneurship education program for college students and young professionals, to provide a scalable and income-generating component to my former non-profit. Knowing next to nothing about finance, I began a negotiation with my board to buy out the nonprofit’s intangible assets, including its intellectual property, brand, and website. I wanted to ensure the nonprofit could pay off its financial obligations and I could honorably start a new company with the same brand and core program.

Having no money to my name I had to figure out how to pay for these nonprofit assets, while also building a new company. I was getting hit from both sides: Relatively large startup expenses for “the buyout” and ongoing expenses including salaries, rent, and contracts that I absorbed as part of the transition. So began my lesson in raising capital for a startup.

I needed money and after hearing that plenty of people had sold equity to raise capital, I assumed I’d be able to do the same. I called upon a wealthy friend and asked if he would invest so I could make an initial cash purchase for the organization’s assets. He was open to it, but maintained, the terms had to be “right.” I figured they would be, but I was mistaken.

When someone offers to give you money for an idea–an idea that comes with nothing but liabilities–you can’t expect to suddenly find yourself in pools of cash. What you can expect is to be told that your company is worthless. Rejecting that notion, I also turned down the initial investment and took on some initial debt (over $50,000 so far) to get through the worst part of the transition. I bought the assets through a negotiated three-part deal that included cash up front, a senior note payable (debt that takes priority) and finally, convertible debt that will eventually give the nonprofit (which is a going entity) a future position in the company. If the company is wildly successful–as I intend it to be–the nonprofit will be quite successful as well.

For all the negotiating, the debt and the buyout, I had yet to raise new capital to build the company. Reflecting on the lessons that I had learned about valuation and understanding the equity in the early stage of a company is usually not ideal, I took on convertible debt from two angel investors.