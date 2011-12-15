How To Give Your Customers More Of What They Love

In today’s information age and social media world, we always want more–and so do our customers. Remember that it is always easier, less expensive, and more effective to sell more to existing customers than it is to attract, court, and sell to new ones.

The problem is that many entrepreneurs come to the plate with only one pitch. They only have their one “golden” product that their customers love and in turn are left leaving money on the table for the customer that wants more–more products, more information, more service, and more of you.

So how do entrepreneurs and small business owners quickly capitalize on the need to have multiple products at multiple price points to satisfy the needs of the marketplace and more importantly, their customers?

Create Multiple Products–Quickly

The first is to develop a customer product and sales cycle based on your customers’ needs and levels of attention that you can give them. During this stage you need to look at your market and the resources in your company and see where they intersect to solve your customers’ problems. Come up with as many solutions as possible, including your existing products and development demands. Now it’s time to create multiple touch points and apply price points to them. Think about it like a musician that you love.

The single costs $.99. That gives you one level of access.

The album costs $9.99. That gives you another level of access.

Then they come into your town and charge $50 for a general-admission ticket. Again, another level of access for what can be considered the same content.

For those in the fan club, you get another level of access and also the ability to pay $200 to come backstage during the concert.

And then you can bring this band in for a private function for $10,000. Again, increasing your access to them.

Lastly, while at the concert, you can buy T-shirts, hats, buttons and for the seasoned band, other albums, B-sides, solo records, and DVDs from other live shows.

Do you see the common themes? The musician is using the same content and charging for multiple levels of access to their personal time. This is one of the easiest and most effective ways to give your new raving customers what they desire in the form of multiple products.