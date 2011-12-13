You Don’t Need An Army When You Have Seal Team 6

When I started VIA in 1993, my mother sent me a card with the famous quote from Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” I believed it then, but now I know it to be the truth.

This year VIA was named Small Advertising Agency of the Year by Ad Age and Creativity in large part because we have been able to do what the huge ad agencies struggle with–get results for companies operating in extraordinarily challenging markets. One client went so far as to say that VIA is the “Seal Team 6” of the marketing world. Being small is a huge advantage when trying to do the impossible.

From my experience, these are some of the things to think about as you build a small team:

Eradicate fear: Big operates on fear. Small operates on thrill. Small teams are less political by nature because there are fewer relationships and greater transparency. Small teams can go for broke because they deal with less of the bureaucracy that can quickly kill an idea. But the fearlessness needed to bring forth the best thinking has to be nurtured. You need to stamp fear out and reward those who are bold. Only then do you have a shot at making big change happen.

Respect diversity: I believe that to solve very complex problems you need a variety of viewpoints and ideas. It is imperative that group leaders play no favorites. All opinions and roles must be valued. This ensures balanced contribution and keeps all players equally motivated. This top-to-bottom equity of contribution is the foundation of excellence.

Create clarity: It is critical that everyone’s role is clearly defined and ownership is distributed wisely. Only then can a team move with the speed needed to keep pace in today’s world. I have found that rotating leadership between people of various skills, depending on the phase of the project, can add an additional degree of decisiveness, speed, and quality.