Former Bing Product Lead: Why Personalized Social Search Is Unrealistic (For Now)

The future of search is social. Google and Microsoft have tied their rival engines to social, mining data from various networks (Twitter, Facebook) to deliver personalized results based on what your friends and followers recommend, rather than some lifeless algorithm. Google even launched its own social network, Google+, for this end. But according to former Bing product lead Mark Johnson, now the CEO of Zite, the $17 billion search industry is still a far way off from becoming social.

“If every user that comes [to Bing or Google] is getting a personalized experience based on Facebook data, based on the web graph, based on the social graph–holy crap, that’s a lot of processes to do,” Johnson says. “You’d have to show significant increases in quality of search results to justify the server costs involved. I think the economics just aren’t there–at least now, with the costs of servers.”

Prior to joining Zite, Johnson helped build a slew of search-related startups, including SideStep (which Kayak acquired for $180 million), Kosmix (which Walmart bought for a reported $300 million), and PowerSet, the natural language search engine acquired in 2008 for an estimated $100 million by Microsoft, where Johnson stayed for a few years to work on Bing. But now because of unrealistic costs related to personalizing search, Johnson is focused on content delivery with Zite.

“The economics of search prevent it from being personalized,” he says. “The economics of search engines are based on pre-caching queries. Because if you have to go to the server to calculate every single query, your front-end costs go up. If Bing or Google sees a query that it’s never seen before, and had to actually calculate a result on the fly, we’re talking about using time on hundreds or thousands of servers. That’s why I’m glad we–as in Zite–got out of the search business.”