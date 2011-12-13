Why The New Twitter Leaves Me Feeling Disconnected

As you have probably heard already, Twitter recently announced a new user interface and a host of new features. By adding more features, the new Twitter seems

to be trying to do two things at once: make it more compelling as a social networking

platform, while at the same time making it easier for the uninitiated to grasp. I think Twitter will likely fail on both

counts.

Consider the context for these changes. Despite the hype around the hundreds of

millions of Twitter users, a realistic assessment of its actual usage shows quite a few

less. In a post from April 2011, Business

Insider’s Nicholas Carlson reported that there are “only” 56 million Twitter

users following 8 or more accounts, and just 21 million users following 30 or

more accounts. Another post

quoted Twitter’s CEO in June 2011 saying that “100 million people use Twitter

each day, even though 40% of Twitter account owners have not logged into their

accounts in the past 30 days.”

The remaining Twitter users may not be that active, either. A 2010 Nielsen study found

that 67% of U.K. Twitter users spent less than 5 minutes on Twitter per month,

accounting for just 4% of total traffic. On the other hand, 7% of heavy users

(over 60 minutes per month) accounted for 79% of Twitter traffic. In a similar vein, a December 2010 report from Sysomos found that 81% of Twitter users have made fewer than 500 tweets, and 22.5% of users are

responsible for 90% of all tweets.

I don’t mean to belittle Twitter or what they have accomplished.

Twitter is a powerful network used by millions of people and thousands of

brands. But what I read into these numbers is that Twitter has an influential following

among the early adopter/connector types. And while these people are extremely effective

in sharing information, creating trends, and selling products, Twitter seems to

be struggling to reach the mass market of social networkers. Why is that?

Twitter’s challenge is that it offers a revolutionary way to

communicate, requiring a radical change in user behavior. In the past, people

did not trumpet 140-character messages to the ether, not knowing where the

messages would fall. In fact, many heavy

users of Twitter still haven’t figured out how this is supposed to work, blasting out way too many “another-morning-with-cold-coffee” messages to

interest even the most ardent of followers.

Contrast this to Facebook in the consumer world, or LinkedIn

in the B2B world. Facebook and LinkedIn both use a connection-oriented approach

that creates a relationship between the two participants, and I think this

makes all the difference. Following someone who may not care you exist does not

create a meaningful bond; case in point, @SpongeBob has almost 310,000

followers. Twitter is more like subscribing to a news feed than actually

connecting to people, which is unnatural for a social connection. Social connections are mutual, so offering

mutual relationships online is a smoother transition than creating a new

pattern for communicating. In the

Twitter world, direct messages seem to be the most social part of Twitter, and

I suspect they represent only a tiny fraction of all tweets.