New York Times Launches Elections App, Newton’s College Notes Now Online, Mac Store Passes 100 Million Apps

New York Times Launches Election App . Preparing for the 2012 elections, the New York Times has released an iPhone app that will curate news, list polling data and candidate information, and eventually offer live election results. The app will have its own designated editor, the Guardian reports. The app is the latest in a string of new ways that news organizations are seeking to survive in the digital age . —NS

Newton’s College Notebook Goes Online. Sir Isaac Newton’s college scribbles have hit the Internet. Cambridge University uploaded about 4,000 pages of a notebook, including several pages of notes from which Newton’s legendary theories sprang. You can flip through the pages of the book, crammed with Newton’s pearly cursive writing stretching from end to end, here. Stay tuned for more, though–Cambridge University has plans to port their entire Newton collection to the web in the next few months. —NS

–Updated 10:10 a.m. EST

Mac App Store Passes 100 Million Apps. Apple’s just revealed its app store for Mac computers has just downloaded its 100 millionth app, in just over 11 months. Apple’s experiment in bringing iTunes-like content management, revenue sharing, and PR efforts to the desktop software environment is evidently a success, and Apple’s Phil Schiller is quoted as saying “the Mac App Store is changing the traditional PC software industry,” which hasn’t really happened since the birth of the PC. –KE

–Updated 9:05 a.m. EST

Huffington Post Launches Spanish Edition. The Huffington Post has teamed up with Madrid-based newspaper El Pais to launch a Spanish edition called El Huffington Post. Content is aimed at the Spanish market, but ultimately will target the Latin American market. Several part-time translators will be hired in New York to assist with the project. Meanwhile, the man who originally helped optimize HuffPo for search engines–then moved on to start pop culture goodies-grabber BuzzFeed–is hiring actual reporters to create original content. Jonah Perretti has hired Politico‘s Ben Smith, who will boost BuzzFeed’s algorithmic-sorted content with original reporting and writing. Can the linkers become the linked? —NU, KE

–Updated 8:45 a.m. EST