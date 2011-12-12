Silicon Valley’s Designing Women Give Tips On Talking Tech

On Friday, a dozen of Silicon Valley’s top women designers gathered at 500 Startups for a sold-out mini-symposium on everything from design best practices to how best to chart careers. The event, titled “Women in Design,” was put on by The Designer Fund. The idea behind the gathering, Designer Fund cofounder Enrique Allen tells Fast Company, is to “inspire the next generation of designers through storytelling.”

Among the heavy hitters: Kate Aronowitz, Director of Design at Facebook; Nancy Broden, a design lead at Twitter; and Janice Fraser, cofounder of LUXr and former founding partner at Adaptive Path.

Here are some of their insights:

Kate Aronowitz, Director of Design, Facebook: Advice to designers: “Learn how to code. I never did, but the next person who has my job will. It makes you a better designer if you understand how to talk to engineers and you actually have to think through how something works. It makes you think much more mechanically about the design, and it enables you to actually build something.”

Karen Kaushansky, Principal Device Interaction Designer, Jawbone:

“One of the design principles we work towards at Jawbone is to create

things that are both beautiful and usable. We work in a design

partnership with Yves Behar and fuseproject. They are responsible for

all of our industrial design. Internally, we work on the usability of

these products. [We think about] what kinds of things our users are

going to want to do with our devices. [We focus on making them]

beautiful and usable, and then we work on adding the little things. This

is what makes me excited to come to work every day: Adding the little

magical things to our devices that make people want to use them.”

Elle Luna, Senior Communication Designer, IDEO: “You can’t just walk into India and design for India. It doesn’t translate. If you are going to design for cultures that you’re not from or you do not understand, you need to spend greater time immersing yourself in the visual language of that culture–the people and the culture itself.”