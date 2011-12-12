Grit: The Top Predictor Of Success

Why do some companies consistently outperform their competition? Why do some people become champions while others fall short? What skills do you need to improve to reach your highest potential?

We’ve all asked these questions as we strive to achieve our personal best; decoding the traits of success is a multi-billion dollar industry. Leaders sprint to embrace the newest tech gadgets and management tactics to gain even the slightest competitive edge.

How ironic that a back-to-basics approach carries the day: It turns out that good old-fashioned grit is the number one indicator of high performance.

Research defining grit as perseverance and passion for long-term goals found that as a trait, grit had better predictability for success than IQ. The experts break it down and list these attributes as the building blocks of grit:

A clear goal

Determination despite others’ doubts

Self-confidence about figuring it out

Humility about knowing it doesn’t come easy

Persistence despite fear

Patience to handle the small obstacles that obscure the path

A code of ethics to live by

Flexibility in the face of roadblocks

A capacity for human connection and collaboration

A recognition that accepting help does not equate to weakness

A focus and appreciation of each step in the journey

An appreciation of other people’s grit

A loyalty that never sacrifices connections along the way

An inner strength to help propel you to your goal

More important than a go-get-’em-tiger pep talk, you can actually build, screen for, and measure grit. The Grit Test, developed by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, is a simple questionnaire that helps you determine your Grit Score. It’s worth four minutes to find out how much mojo you and your team have so you can get about building more of it.