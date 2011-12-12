If I Sell You My Company, Will You Respect Me In The Morning?

There is probably no more daunting entrepreneurial challenge than allowing a company to be acquired by another company. What keeps an entrepreneur awake at night? How about, “What will happen to me, my leadership team, my employees, my technology, and my brand? Will all that we’ve worked hard to create simply vanish from the face of the earth?”

Most entrepreneurs want a big payday as a result of an initial public offering or by virtue of being acquired. Sarbanes-Oxley has had the unintended consequence of dramatically reducing the number of IPOs, so the more common U.S. exit strategy for entrepreneurs today is via acquisition. Acquisitions aren’t without challenges.

Cisco, Google, HP, Yahoo, Oracle, and Microsoft have well-defined processes for acquiring companies. However, the acquiring companies are often like Borgs we learned about in the television show Star Trek. Diana Adams, in a blog posting titled “We Are The Borg; You Will Be Assimilated” offers her favorite Star Trek quote:

”We are the Borg. Lower your shields and surrender your ships. We will add your biological and technological distinctiveness to our own. Your culture will adapt to service us. Resistance is futile.”

Diana continues,

“…For those that are not familiar with the Borg, they are part organic and part artificial beings. They assimilate almost everyone they come in contact with…they absorb them into the Borg, which is a mass consciousness, and they become efficient drones who do not even remember their old life. As part of the Borg, you become a small part of a whole (the collective), and lose all sense of individuality.”