Startup Favo.rs Does What LinkedIn Should Be Doing

When on is asked to name two social networks for professionals, they can normally only name LinkedIn. Some might even ask, “Is there another one?”

This week, there is, and the value proposition is more focused on what people really looked for when they initially joined LinkedIn. The concept behind Favo.rs is simple: don’t just accumulate connections, use them.

Users can ask and grant favors of various types with the connections they make through the site. This is nothing new; technically you can do it just as easily on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or any of the other social networks (professional or not). There are two separators that makes Favo.rs a better venue for such things:

The network utilizes a point system that keeps track of favors asked and granted and matches users up with others who can help with particular favors such as retweets, introductions, etc.

Favo.rs is designed specifically around a “pay it forward” so that the users are not only accustomed to asking or being asked for help, they expect it.

A dashboard (unfortunately bare in my case) allows users to keep track of who they did favors for as well as who did favors for them. As Wired puts it, the startup is essentially a “good ol’ boy’s network” being positioned as a social networking service.