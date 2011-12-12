Seriously, Bro: Mark Cuban Invests Big In Brotips

Brotip #1314: If it seems like you’re going through an uphill struggle, just think about the view from the top.

“We were talking about him and we were like, dude, this is our guy: We need Mark Cuban,” says Mossab O. Basir, the executive director at Brotips Media, a year-old company that writes wisdom in social media, like fortune cookies for bros. “We’re Entourage‘s number-one fans. We’ve seen Turtle struggle to get Mark Cuban. Mark’s a bro, right? He’s totally a bro. He’s good times like that. He’s the perfect guy to stand behind us. Literally, I flipped him an email with our story and a quick sales pitch, and that’s where it started. And we went back and forth until we reached a mutual agreement.”

Cuban signed on about three weeks ago, and now sits on the Brotips board. (Though in typical Cuban fashion, nobody from Brotips has met him, or even talked by phone. It’s all email.) The dudes are excited. They’re planning for exbronential growth.

And Cuban’s pumped, too. “I think it is riding a cultural wave that is very leverageable on multiple platforms,” he says in an email to Fast Company. “The guys have really captured a huge fan base and they have significant and multiple revenue opps.”

How much did he invest? “1 billion dollars and 17 cents,” Cuban writes.

Seriously, bro? No. Way.