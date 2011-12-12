Your Television Is The New Hot Shop: Meet The Man Behind eBay’s TV Commerce App

Fast Company: How did the idea for Watch With eBay come about?

Steve Yankovich: A few years ago I was watching the movie Something’s Gotta Give. As I was watching I saw a coffeemaker on screen that I wanted. I tried to find that exact coffeemaker without much luck. I thought this could be something that we could do on our mobile platform. And this is a perfect fit for eBay, because we’re really the only place with the wide range of products that you find across the TV programming spectrum: collectibles, retro products, new products, clothing, etc. On a soap opera, people may want some of the clothing they see, for a big game, maybe it’s a jersey or some other sports memorabilia.

So will I be able to buy anything from any scene?

The app can sync with any television program in the U.S. I think the coverage is pretty ubiquitous. But people also don’t want to buy something every second. You see a lot of things on screen just for a fleeting moment. In general, people watching a show like let’s say, Dora the Explorer, don’t necessarily want products from a specific scene, they want Dora the Explorer products. If you think about the height of people’s interest in a TV show or a sports team, it’s when they are watching that show or team on TV. The app gives the user an opportunity to see what they can buy at the peak moment of their engagement with the show or team. If you’re watching a 49ers game, and you have the app on, you go into the store and you see a 49ers barbeque cover. You weren’t looking for that, and maybe you didn’t even know it existed, but now you see it and you like it. When you enter the app, it’s like walking into entire custom store devoted to the 49ers where you can explore and discover all sorts of products.

People have talked about being able to buy things shown on TV for a long time. Several companies and technologies have been launched over the years to do this. Why will it work now?